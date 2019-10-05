New Study Finds How A High-Fiber Diet Can Prevent Heart Disease & Diabetes

The team of researchers, from the Care Well Heart and Super Specialty Hospital in Amritsar, India, tracked the fiber intake of 200 diabetic adults for six months. The participants received regular nutrition counseling sessions and received diet "prescriptions" that outlined specific nutrition guidelines—including food groups and portion sizes—that they were expected to follow over the study period. They were given checkups at the beginning of the study and then follow-ups at the three-month and six-month mark.

The "high-fiber" group consumed 20 to 25% more than the recommended allowances of fiber (which is about 24 to 20 grams per day). The researchers tracked the participants' fiber intake diligently over the study period through telephone calls with the participants—which were scheduled three times a week—and having the patients send photos of their meals via WhatsApp.

After six months, the participants on the high-fiber diet showed attention-grabbing improvements in their health, including a 9% reduction in serum cholesterol, a 23% reduction in triglycerides, and a 15 and 28% reduction in systolic blood pressure and fasting glucose, respectively. The results clearly showed that a high-fiber diet has a protective effect against cardiovascular disease and improved blood sugar, which play an important role in diabetes but are also major risk factors for heart disease.