7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 24, 2018)

Women with breast implants, some silicone filled, some with silicone shells, have been increasingly speaking up about breast implant illness—a condition that is associated with higher risk of autoimmune disease, stillbirth, connective tissue disorders, and more. A new study published in the journal Annals of Surgery, the largest implant study to date, observed nearly 100,000 women with breast implants and concluded there was a statistically significant association between silicone breast implants and the aforementioned condition. The FDA, which re-approved silicone breast implants in 2006 after they were taken off the market, claims that the observational study had a number of inconsistent methodologies, which could lead to bias. (ABC News)