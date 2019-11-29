Have you ever wondered why certain people are able to drink casually with no issues, while some can’t seem to drink without some sort of consequence? What is it, exactly, that makes a binge drinker?

Scientists asked that same question, resulting in a new study on the neurological side of addiction.

By observing mice’s brain activity when exposed to alcohol, they were able to predict which of the mice would drink compulsively, bringing us one step closer to understanding why it happens at all.