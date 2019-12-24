Study Finds New Key To Longevity — And It's In The Gut

The results of this study indicate a direction toward more food-based treatments to slow down aging. The team at NTU Singapore plans to do more research testing the effects of food products containing butyrate on aging and further explore food as a healing method.

According to leader of the study Sven Peterson, Ph.D., "This is a surprising and very interesting observation, especially since we can mimic the neuro-stimulatory effect by using butyrate alone. These results will lead us to explore whether butyrate might support repair and rebuilding in situations like stroke, spinal damage and to attenuate accelerated aging and cognitive decline."

It's always good to hear about ways to promote overall health, and this discovery leads to many possibilities for future methods to increase longevity. Any simple way to healthy aging is one we'd like to hear!