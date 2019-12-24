mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Study Finds New Key To Longevity — And It's In The Gut

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

December 24, 2019 — 19:13 PM

Having a healthy gut should always be a priority when dealing with any health-related issues. It's connected to various problems like IBS, asthma, thyroid disorders, and even diabetes. A new study, however, is giving us another reason to promote gut health—and we're excited about it.

Using mice, an international research team has discovered a specific microorganism living in the gut that may affect the aging process.

Increasing neurogenesis in young mice.

The research team was able to extract and transplant the gut microbes from 24-month-old mice into six-week-old mice. Researchers studied the younger mice to see how this new bacteria would affect them and discovered that it was beneficial. After eight weeks, the young mice showed an increase in intestinal growth and production of neurons in the brain, both necessary components of healthy aging. 

Researchers discovered that the reason for this growth was due to butyrate, a specific short-chain fatty acid that is produced by gut microbes.

Article continues below

But why butyrate?

Butyrate is produced in the lower intestine and is responsible for creating a pro-longevity hormone called FGF21. It also assists with regulation of the intestine and reduces inflammation. This research highlights the importance of the fatty acid and shows how gut microbes can positively affect the aging process. 

While we are aware of the importance of gut health, the identification of butyrate as a critical component is key, especially because of its potential effects on longevity.

Dario Riccardo Valenzano, Ph.D., says of the study, "These results are exciting and raise several new open questions for both biology of aging and microbiome research."

What's next?

The results of this study indicate a direction toward more food-based treatments to slow down aging. The team at NTU Singapore plans to do more research testing the effects of food products containing butyrate on aging and further explore food as a healing method.

According to leader of the study Sven Peterson, Ph.D., "This is a surprising and very interesting observation, especially since we can mimic the neuro-stimulatory effect by using butyrate alone. These results will lead us to explore whether butyrate might support repair and rebuilding in situations like stroke, spinal damage and to attenuate accelerated aging and cognitive decline."

It's always good to hear about ways to promote overall health, and this discovery leads to many possibilities for future methods to increase longevity. Any simple way to healthy aging is one we'd like to hear!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-new-key-to-longevity-in-the-gut

Your article and new folder have been saved!