As the statistics show, talking to teens about their mental health is arguably more important than ever.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among youth aged 10 to 24 increased 56% from 2007 and 2017 alone. And according to this study's findings, a quarter of parents surveyed said their child knew a peer or classmate with depression, and one in 10 said their child knew a peer or classmate who had died by suicide.

As such, the poll offers some tactics to keep an eye on your child and make sure they're getting the help they need.

Parents are encouraged to find out what kind of services are offered at their children's school, like depression screenings or counseling, and if they're not, advocating for such programs. Parents should also be wary of behaviors like isolation, acting out, and other potential signs of depression in their kids, according to Clark.

Additionally, talking with teens about choosing a trusted adult to talk to when they're feeling down was listed as another way to help ensure kids have somewhere to turn when the need arises.

Considering feeling understood by your family during adolescence is linked with lower rates of depression in adulthood, it makes sense that opening up the lines of communication helps teens navigate those tumultuous years.

So no matter the method, start talking with your teen about how they're really feeling. Because as alarming mental health statistics continue to rise, as does the need to begin the conversation on mental health.