mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

How Social Pressure Can Help Us Avoid Temptation: Revisiting The Marshmallow Test

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.

Image by Six_Characters x Various / iStock

January 18, 2020 — 23:21 PM

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology have revisited a classic psychology test to see how working in pairs would affect the original findings of the marshmallow test.

The original marshmallow test, if you're not familiar, was done in the 1970s at Stanford University. Children were given either a marshmallow or a pretzel stick (their preference) and told that they could eat it immediately or wait for a researcher to return to the room, at which point they would get another treat. The results found that only a third of the children waited for the second reward.

In this latest redux of the experiment, the researchers wanted to see how setting the children up in pairs would affect their ability to delay gratification. They tested a group of just over 200 5- and 6-year-olds, having some complete the classic test alone and putting others in pairs to earn their reward.

What impact did pairing up have?

For this study, they also revamped the original, as a control. Some of the individuals were given a test similar to the original test, where they alone were presented with a treat, in this case a cookie, and told they'd get a second one if they waited for the supervisor to return. Other participants were put in pairs.

The pairs were put in separate rooms and told that they would get a second treat only if both they and their partner didn't eat the cookie while the researchers were out of the room. They were not able to communicate during this time, but the study found that those children in pairs were more likely to wait for an extra reward than the children tested as individuals.

Sebastian Grueneisen, Ph.D., a researcher on the study, said, "The fact that we obtained these findings even though children could not see or communicate with each other attests to the strong motivational consequences that simply being in a cooperative context has for children from early on in development."

The study shows the children are motivated by supporting their peers and by cooperation with a partner, or what the researchers call the "interdependence condition." The results of the study show that our behaviors are influenced by our social connections, even when we're not face to face with our peers. It also proves that those influences begin at an early age, whether we're conscious of them or not.

Article continues below

What does this tell us about ourselves?

The study shows that our impulses and our ability to resist temptation may be tied to our social connections, especially when there are results at stake that affect others. If one child ate their cookie before the researcher returned, the other would, too, be deprived of their reward.

"In this study, children may have been motivated to delay gratification because they felt they shouldn't let their partner down," said Rebecca Koomen, Ph.D., "and that if they did, their partner would have had the right to hold them accountable."

We can see from these results that at a young age, children were predisposed to want the benefit for the pair more than when isolated on their own. It suggests that we may better be able to achieve goals when the results have broader impact but also that accountability is an important part of success.

The feeling of accountability, and also responsibility, for our actions is apparently boosted when we make sure other people know what we're working on. And while we know that holding ourselves accountable can help us achieve goals, but the results of this study indicate that maybe letting our friends in on those goals will help us achieve them—social accountability can, apparently, be a strong motivating factor for getting results.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity
Personal Growth

Supermodel & Dietitian Maye Musk On Why 71 Is Her Peak Age

Maye Musk
Supermodel & Dietitian Maye Musk On Why 71 Is Her Peak Age
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Low-FODMAPs Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
Low-FODMAPs Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do
Recipes

This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce

Julie Morris
This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce
Food Trends

Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?

Abby Moore
Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Healthy Weight

Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Had To Get The Lowdown From An RD

Christina Coughlin
Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Had To Get The Lowdown From An RD
Food Trends

Vitamin B Deficient? Starbucks Coffee Is Here To Help With A Healthy Add-In

Eliza Sullivan
Vitamin B Deficient? Starbucks Coffee Is Here To Help With A Healthy Add-In
Integrative Health

Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men

Christina Coughlin
Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men
Home

How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert

Jamie Schneider
How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert
Home

The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Emma Loewe
The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Integrative Health

Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help

Alexandra Engler
Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-kids-better-manage-impulse-control-when-working-together

Your article and new folder have been saved!