For this study, they also revamped the original, as a control. Some of the individuals were given a test similar to the original test, where they alone were presented with a treat, in this case a cookie, and told they'd get a second one if they waited for the supervisor to return. Other participants were put in pairs.

The pairs were put in separate rooms and told that they would get a second treat only if both they and their partner didn't eat the cookie while the researchers were out of the room. They were not able to communicate during this time, but the study found that those children in pairs were more likely to wait for an extra reward than the children tested as individuals.

Sebastian Grueneisen, Ph.D., a researcher on the study, said, "The fact that we obtained these findings even though children could not see or communicate with each other attests to the strong motivational consequences that simply being in a cooperative context has for children from early on in development."

The study shows the children are motivated by supporting their peers and by cooperation with a partner, or what the researchers call the "interdependence condition." The results of the study show that our behaviors are influenced by our social connections, even when we're not face to face with our peers. It also proves that those influences begin at an early age, whether we're conscious of them or not.