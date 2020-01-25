Researchers began by identifying the top 100 "best and scariest" horror movies from the past 100 years. Fifty-one participants were selected to watch a variety of these movies and they were monitored by using brain imaging in addition to filling out a behavioral questionnaire based on how the movies made them feel.

The brain scans showed that the horror movies actually have the ability to manipulate a person's brain and mimic the reactions a person would feel if they were actually in a dangerous situation.

"Our brains are continuously anticipating and preparing us for action in response to threat, and horror movies exploit this expertly to enhance our excitement," says researcher Matthew Hudson.