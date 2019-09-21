Although it may seem obvious that actively planning our goals would hold us more accountable to fulfill them, it's interesting that the correlation between planning and goal pursuit is so strong for health goals in particular.

"This work is broadly informative for those who are curious about how people pursue health goals, including their own patterns of thought around goals," lead researcher of the study Rita M. Ludwig states in a news release. "Clinicians might find it helpful in understanding how their patients tend to think about goals and whether person-to-person differences in such thinking are related to outcomes."

What's also interesting to note is that we don't even have to be that specific when planning our goals, as the study found that the amount of description in the participants' exercise plans had no effect on their goal pursuits. It seems as if when it comes to creating realistic goals, just the planning alone will help keep you accountable.

"It seems logical that people who are successful with their goals would be able to write in detail about their planning process. We were surprised, then, to find no relationship between people's goal pursuit behavior and how they wrote about their goals," Ludwig adds.

So, if you're trying to stick to a certain health and fitness regimen, science shows that being a "planner" is important in helping you stick to it. If you identify with the ever-ambitious Type A personality, feel free to rejoice with this news (and maybe hit the gym, if you've planned for it). And if you'd consider yourself more spontaneous, consider this science the motivation you need to start utilizing that calendar app—even the most free-spirited of souls wants a healthy exercise regimen, right?