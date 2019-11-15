Having An Active Job Isn't Necessarily The Healthiest, Study Finds

The study observed the lifestyles of 807 workers, looking for any connections between work and leisure time as it relates to obesity.

By monitoring their movement throughout the day, as well as having them keep a fitness diary, researchers categorized the participants into four categories based on their activity level:

1. "Ants," or those "active throughout the day, both at work and at leisure"

2. "Chimpanzees," or those with "a relatively even distributed composition of work and leisure behaviors"

3. "Koalas," or those who "are more sedentary and less physically active at work and at leisure, while also spending more time in bed"

4. "Lions," or those "very active at work, but mostly sit around at home and stay in bed longer"