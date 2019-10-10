Eating Home-Cooked Meals Can Reduce Chemicals In Your Body, Study Finds

It would make sense that food from takeout containers and fast-food packaging would have higher concentrations of these chemicals, but the study also found that people who ate more frequently at restaurants had higher levels of PFAS in their bodies as well, meaning, even if you order the healthiest dish at your favorite restaurant, your food might still be contaminated by its packaging.

But before you purchase all of those ready-to-make dinners in the frozen aisle and deem it "home-cooking," be aware that the food packaging in grocery store items can also contain PFAS. The grocery-store product with the highest levels of PFAS, in fact, is none other than microwave popcorn, as researchers presume that the chemicals from popcorn bags can contaminate this low-calorie snack.

While this news definitely puts a damper on your next at-home movie night, McClain suggests that there are ways to get your buttery popcorn fix and avoid consuming PFAS.

"Take things out of the packaging before you cook them," he advises. "Any sort of energy you apply, whether it be the microwave or any sort of heating, is going to make that chemical leach into the food."

The bottom line: Be aware of the packaging of your favorite foods. As always, shopping for organic, in-season produce is a great way to avoid harsh chemicals from the get-go. But if you do have a spur-of-the-moment pad Thai craving or want to dine at a restaurant with friends, you might want to make sure your food isn't coming into contact with toxic packaging.

McClain says you might even want to order your food unwrapped, as the problem occurs in the packaging, not the cooking process itself. "The food isn't necessarily cooking in PFAS, but it's the packaging after it's been made that's the issue," he says.

"The general conclusion here is the less contact your food has with food packaging, the lower your exposures to PFAS and other harmful chemicals," co-author of the study Kathryn Rodgers says. "These latest findings will hopefully help consumers avoid these exposures and spur manufacturers to develop safer food packaging materials."

While cooking at home might take a little more planning, the lack of PFAS from a home-cooked meal is definitely worth the extra effort. Even if you wouldn't consider yourself a seasoned chef, consider this your sign to start learning the basics. After all, you can't go wrong with a simple pasta dish for the laziest of dinners—just be sure to take the ingredients out of their packaging before cooking, to be safe.