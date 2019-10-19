mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Eating Breakfast After You Exercise Can Balance Your Blood Sugar, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Mihajlo Ckovric / Stocksy

October 19, 2019 — 0:44 AM

With the rise of intermittent fasting, functional medicine professionals and average health nuts alike have started to focus on how timing can affect our health. We've heard that eating too close to bedtime can lead to a slower metabolic rate and weight gain, and timing our eating schedules can lower inflammation and increase energy

But what about how the timing of exercise affects our health? Can it really make that much of a difference whether you're an early riser or a night owl at the gym? Luckily, a new study from the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism may have an answer. 

During this study, researchers analyzed whether working out before eating breakfast had any effect on health, specifically how fat becomes stored in muscles. This six-week experiment included 30 men who identify as obese or overweight and were split into three groups: a group who ate breakfast before working out, a group who ate breakfast after working out, and a control group who made no changes to their daily eating or exercise habits. What they found was that the group of men who worked out before breakfast burned double the amount of fat as the group who exercised after breakfast. This increase in fat burning is super important, but not for the reason you might think—both of the exercise groups in this six-week experiment lost the same amount of weight.

Lead author of the study Javier Gonzalez, Ph.D., explains, "Importantly, whilst this didn't have any effect on weight loss, it did dramatically improve their overall health."

Meaning, the fasted workout did show significant health benefits in terms of balancing blood sugar, which is crucial for mitigating health concerns like diabetes and heart disease. The reason these men were able to burn more fat during their workout is that their bodies were better able to respond to insulin. Their muscles even showed an increase in key proteins even though the men had training sessions and meals identical to the other two groups. 

"The group who exercised before breakfast increased their ability to respond to insulin," Gonzales notes, "which is all the more remarkable given that both exercise groups lost a similar amount of weight, and both gained a similar amount of fitness. The only difference was the timing of the food intake." 

"This work suggests that performing exercise in the overnight-fasted state can increase the health benefits of exercise for individuals, without changing the intensity, duration or perception of their effort," co-author of the study Gareth Wallis, Ph.D., adds. Perhaps to truly experience the blood-sugar-balancing benefits of intermittent fasting, we need to take both our eating habits and workouts into account.

The next phase for this fasted workout research? Focusing on females. These scientists propose future studies that will measure whether a fasted workout could have similar effects for women. "We now need to explore the longer-term effects of this type of exercise and whether women benefit in the same way as men," Wallis says. 

While exercise alone is beneficial for your health (no matter what age you start at!), it's the time of day you decide to hit the gym that could significantly affect your blood sugar levels. If you're not used to working out on an empty stomach, just be sure to bring a clean protein bar to avoid any hunger-induced rage after your gym session. Being hangry is a real issue, people.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-a-fasted-workout-may-be-better-for-your-blood-sugar-levels

Your article and new folder have been saved!