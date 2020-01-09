Study Finds 352 New Genetic Risk Indicators For Breast Cancer

They used fine-mapping studies, which allow scientists to better understand which genetic changes contribute to a disease, how they work, and predict which genes are involved in acquiring the disease.

Researchers from more than 450 institutions worldwide teamed up to analyze the genetics specific to breast cancer. They studied DNA from 110,000 breast cancer patients and compared them to 90,000 healthy patients.

Through the comparisons, researchers identified 352 risk variants that target at least 191 genes.

Prior studies have linked DNA variants to breast cancer, but the exact genes involved were unknown. "We need this information as it gives us a better clue to what is driving the disease and hence how we might treat or even prevent it," said Laura Fachal, Ph.D.