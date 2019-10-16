Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study showed that fasting mice had a greater preference for sweetness and a decreased sensitivity to aversive tastes, which typically come from sour or bitter foods.

So how does it work?

The researchers found that a specific type of brain cell—called an Agouti-related peptide (AgRP)-expressing neuron—is responsible for these hunger-induced changes in taste preferences. As lead author on the study Ou Fu explained, "AgRP-expressing neurons are found in the hypothalamus, which is a brain region that plays a vital role in appetite regulation." The team activated those neurons on purpose and observed whether or not they influenced the perception of taste after a fast.

The results showed that once the AgRP neurons were activated, glutamate neurons in the hypothalamus caused changes in taste in two different pathways. First, glutamate neurons that project into the lateral septum (a part of the brain associated with reward signaling) increased the preference for sweet tastes; and second, the glutamate neurons projecting into the lateral habenula (a part of the brain typically activated by unpleasant events) worked to decrease the mice's sensitivity to bitter tastes.