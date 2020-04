Practicing the Emotional Freedom Technique, aka tapping, is another way to reduce your levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. It requires putting pressure on certain points of the body while thinking about what's stressing you out. The results can be fast—and palpable—and the best part is you can call on it any time you feel worked up.

Hopefully these tools help make today and the days to come feel a little more manageable. Remember: We're all in this together.