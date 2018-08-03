How To Use Mindfulness To Overcome Every Flight Headache Out There

No matter what flight you’re on, sometimes it can feel like a crying baby or loud passenger is inevitable. My advice? Make friends with the parent or caretaker. Play games with the baby. Offer some of those snacks I mentioned above. I recently implemented all of these strategies with a mom who was in a seat in front of me traveling with her baby who cried for almost the entire flight back from New York. She thanked me afterward for being so understanding and caring. It pays to go the extra mile, share your kindness, and have some compassion.

Lovingkindness meditation is a perfect way to calm yourself and possibly calm those around you too. Close your eyes, take a few simple breaths, visualizing yourself in a comfortable, spacious seat. Then, begin saying the mantra in your mind:

May I be happy. May I be calm. May I be at ease.

Say this a few times—or 10! Then visualize the baby and the parent in your surroundings. Repeat in your mind the mantra, sending those same positive thoughts to them:

May you be happy. May you be calm. May you be at ease.

While it may or may not stop the baby from crying, you'll feel the benefits of offering kindness and compassion to the baby and parent who's also suffering.