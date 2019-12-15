Stop Reacting To Your Kids: Here's How To Be Mindful In The Moment

Relationships are built on connection, and connection is developed through our interactions—through communication. Fundamentally, we all want to be seen and heard, especially in our closest relationships. Unfortunately, it's often in our closest relationships—including with our children—that we tend to withdraw our attention. It might be because we are on autopilot or in "doing" mode, getting things done, or on our way out the door. Or maybe it's the phone in our hands. So we only listen with a tiny fraction of our attention. That's why your mindfulness meditation is a foundational practice. Children need us to really be there—body, mind, and spirit—not just telling them to hurry up and put on their shoes. As Thich Nhat Hanh said during a retreat I attended in 2003, "When you love someone, the best thing you can offer is your presence. How can you love if you are not there?"

Every time your child talks to you, he wants to make a connection. And every time he wants to connect, think of the act as a bell of mindfulness—a reminder to pause and listen with all of your attention. To turn the phone off, put it down, and practice being fully present with your child. Or to tell him that you aren't able to listen right now.

When we practice listening mindfully—with our focused, nonjudgmental attention—we can truly understand what is going on for our children. When we listen like that, our children feel seen and heard.

Listening attentively is the gold standard for helping others when they have a problem. It helps them clarify and resolve their problem through talking it out. Sometimes listening is all it takes to find a solution! We've shown that we're really present, so our kids feel understood. They want us to accept them exactly as they are, uncomfortable feelings and all. To feel accepted is to feel loved, which heals many problems.

If we are listening to their problem with compassion, it does not mean that we condone their choices. Instead, it simply demonstrates that we accept them and their feelings (not necessarily their behavior).

When your child has a problem, listening with your full attention can be like magic. When you do this, you communicate so much without ever saying a word. Try saying less and listening more this week!