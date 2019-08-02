Does The Mediterranean Diet Really Promote Longevity? This Doc Isn't So Sure

Steven Gundry, M.D., is an infamous name in the wellness world. With his 2017 New York Times bestseller The Plant Paradox, Gundry—a medical researcher and former heart surgeon—cast doubt on a handful of foods widely thought to be healthy. His thesis is that foods containing the protein lectin (think beans, grains, nuts, tomatoes, peppers, chia seeds...the list goes on) actually damage the gut wall and pave the way for disease. Gundry argues that we should limit our intake of these ingredients and practice strategic fasting in order to give the gut time to heal instead.

We knew that Gundry would have a fascinating take on what we should and shouldn't eat in order to boost longevity, and his talk on the revitalize stage did not disappoint. Here, Gundry unpacks what he sees as the seven deadly myths of aging: