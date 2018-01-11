Starbucks Just Released A Line Of Wellness Elixirs—Here's What You Need To Know

If you're feeling a bit under-the-weather or low energy as this blustery January plunges on, your local Starbucks has you covered. The ubiquitous coffee chain continues its foray into the wellness world with a new line of wellness teas, in collaboration with Teavana. They contain an impressive amount of healing ingredients, with interesting herbs and flavor profiles (amaranth, rose petals, basil) and are free from artificial colors and flavors. Here's what to expect from the four blends: