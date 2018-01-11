mindbodygreen

Starbucks Just Released A Line Of Wellness Elixirs—Here's What You Need To Know

January 11, 2018 — 19:52 PM

If you're feeling a bit under-the-weather or low energy as this blustery January plunges on, your local Starbucks has you covered. The ubiquitous coffee chain continues its foray into the wellness world with a new line of wellness teas, in collaboration with Teavana. They contain an impressive amount of healing ingredients, with interesting herbs and flavor profiles (amaranth, rose petals, basil) and are free from artificial colors and flavors. Here's what to expect from the four blends:

Defense

Defense features white tea, blackberry leaves, rose hip peels, lemongrass, lemon peels, chicory root, cardamom, basil, puffed amaranth grain, and more.

Article continues below

Rev Up

Rev Up is a blend of black, green, and oolong tea, with mango.

Comfort

This blend of ginger, spearmint and peppermint is the perfect stomach-soother.

