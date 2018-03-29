Physical strength can mean many different things. Depending upon whom you ask, to be physically strong might mean you can do a onehanded handstand, or maybe it means you can deadlift 1.5 times your bodyweight, or maybe it simply means you can get up off of the floor without using your hands. Like all aspects of fitness, what it means to be accomplished lies in the eyes of the person attempting the skill.

But what if strength is defined as moving well with a sense of ease?

Often, our workouts become a time to zone out, to do what the teacher says without a lot of thought about refinement. It’s less of a physical practice and more of a checkmark on our to-do list. But what if you changed your approach to your workout and made it more of a practice? When you practice, you slow things down. You figure out ways to make the movements look pretty. Even when you are lifting weights, it becomes less about the struggle to move the load and more about "How can I do this in a way that is efficient and smooth?"

When you change your perspective toward a more practice-based mindset, there will still be a sense of challenge that comes along with gaining strength and mobility. It doesn’t make things easy, but it does help you get more in touch with how you are doing a specific movement or skill and changes your focus to being more about the experience than the outcome.

Below are three tips to shift your perspective toward your physical practice. As you move through your exercise program, whether it’s a yoga class or weight lifting, occasionally reflect on one or two of these principles and see if it changes your relationship toward movement.