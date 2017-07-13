These High-Vibe Essentials Can Make Any Flight Downright Magical

The subtle frequency of crystals can offer added protection and grounding while you're traveling or settling into your destination. Some of my favorite crystals for travel include tiger's eye for grounding, obsidian and onyx for protection, malachite for fear or anxiety, and amethyst for squashing negative energies.

If you struggle to keep your energy and emotions in check when you travel, crystals can also help you out. I like to wear Wicken Jewelry created to help protect my inner traveling goddess and help me rest easy. And crystals like emerald help to balance and harmonize energy around you while blue kyanite aligns your chakras and energy, and turquoise is calming, soothing, and protective. Great spots to shop for crystals online that offer credible and good-quality stones include The Hoodwitch and Energy Muse. Carry them in your pockets, wear them as jewelry, or even pop a few small, tumbled stones into your bra so they are always close.