mindbodygreen

Close banner
Travel

These High-Vibe Essentials Can Make Any Flight Downright Magical

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
These High-Vibe Essentials Can Make Any Flight Downright Magical

Photo by Energy Muse

July 13, 2017

As a gal who's obsessed with all things spirituality and adventure, I've given pretty much every conscious travel essential you could imagine a trial run. From "Will the security gates beep if I have a crystal in my underwear?" to "What sort of essential oil routine is kind to my plane neighbor?" I've asked the hard questions in search of a top-notch conscious travel routine.

Here are some of my top tips for travel-friendly lotions, potions, and remedies to ensure you keep your energy and emotions in check on your next journey:

1. Play by the rules.

When packing your holistic handbag, make sure you remember to keep all liquids to under 100 mL. Purchase travel-friendly containers and prepare your essential oil blends, hydration serums, or crystal-infused lotions before you head out. Lots of businesses these days offer handy 60-mL options.

Article continues below

2. Go for DIY travel balms and mists.

Now, the fun stuff: I like to make my own travel balms, and it really isn't too complicated. Add together coconut oil, a few drops of your favorite essential oils, and some small tumbled crystals (make sure they're clean first!). The oils and crystals are great for jet lag, grounding, and staying cool, calm, and collected. The balm can easily be rubbed into your neck or wrists, and it isn't overpowering, so it won’t disturb someone sitting next to you—but it's always worth asking before you apply! Love thy conscious neighbor and all that. If I'm not mixing my own brew, I'll use the Lemon Canary Chakra Mists, which are infused with crystals and essential oils and come in a travel-friendly 60-mL size.

3. Bring a hydrating elixir.

These High-Vibe Essentials Can Make Any Flight Downright Magical

Photo: The Beauty Chef

Hydrating tonics are great for long trips, as you can just add them to water once you get through customs or onto the plane. Try mixing some aloe vera, coconut water, and probiotics, or buy pre-made options like Hydration from The Beauty Chef.

Article continues below

4. Don't forget the crystals!

The subtle frequency of crystals can offer added protection and grounding while you're traveling or settling into your destination. Some of my favorite crystals for travel include tiger's eye for grounding, obsidian and onyx for protection, malachite for fear or anxiety, and amethyst for squashing negative energies.

If you struggle to keep your energy and emotions in check when you travel, crystals can also help you out. I like to wear Wicken Jewelry created to help protect my inner traveling goddess and help me rest easy. And crystals like emerald help to balance and harmonize energy around you while blue kyanite aligns your chakras and energy, and turquoise is calming, soothing, and protective. Great spots to shop for crystals online that offer credible and good-quality stones include The Hoodwitch and Energy Muse. Carry them in your pockets, wear them as jewelry, or even pop a few small, tumbled stones into your bra so they are always close.

5. Deal with jet lag holistically.

In order to ensure your body doesn't think it needs fight-or-flight mode after enduring a long, disorienting journey, pack some essential oils. Go for lavender, which acts as a gentle sedative for the body; eucalyptus, which helps to kill germs in the air; and peppermint, which helps ease the mind and create a clear head. Simply smell them or combine with water to make a spritz, and you'll be calm and clear from jet lag—not to mention any plane nasties along the way!

Now that you do know what to pack, check out this list of items you're better off leaving home.

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spiritual-travel-essentials

Your article and new folder have been saved!