The Mind-Body Practice That Helped Me Cope With A Lyme Diagnosis

Healing from Lyme is a journey—and it's not one you take overnight. But as with most challenging experiences in life, this one eventually opened up a door for incredible growth, expansion, and learning.

Dealing with Lyme pushed me to further my mind-body practice. It was about more than just eating right, drinking tons of water, following through with supplements, etc. Yes, the first step was without a doubt finding a doctor I liked and trusted, but from there, looking into the mental component becomes so crucial.

Living with any chronic condition can become utterly consuming. In some cases, it can even cause PTSD due to trauma. This trauma makes it too easy to begin creating stories about how the future will look and how your life is about to change forever. Trust me. I’ve been there. And I can tell you that hands down, the scariest moments in my life have come from those deep, dark thoughts telling me I will be bedridden for the rest of my days, that I will have to end my career forever, or that my children will never have a true mom to care for them. These thoughts are too quick to invade our minds, and they can too easily consume our whole thinking.

The truth is that we cannot be 100 percent positive those thoughts are true. But the more mind I gave them, the more I began to manifest them into my future—and the more depressed and desperate I became in the present. They made it too easy to give up and let my diagnosis define me.