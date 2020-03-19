Lemony, Peppery & Fresh: Give These 4 Spices A Whirl This Spring

And lastly, Koya recommends coriander seed for spring flavor. Not to be confused with cilantro, the herb which comes from the same plant, "coriander" in the U.S. refers to the dried seed of the plant, while cilantro is the plant's stems and leaves. (Outside the U.S., the leaves and stems are called coriander, and the dried seeds are called coriander seeds.)

Regardless what you call it, Koya says it's "lemony and peppery, perfect for a little pick me up, and great with chicken, fish and curries, or gently crushed in salad dressings." And if you're looking for a little dietary "spring-cleaning," coriander seed is used in traditional Kitchari cleanses, or there's always these cultured macro bowls!

Another recommendation Koya has given in the past is this seven-spice blend for gut health, which actually uses all three of these spice superstars, making it an easy and versatile to way to incorporate them in our dishes. Because even though we may be social distancing, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the start of a new season with some good eats.