mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Research Posits A Surprising New Use For Sperm Cells

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Research Posits A Surprising New Use For Sperm Cells

Photo by @OGphoto

December 29, 2017 — 10:00 AM

According to a new study published in the journal American Chemical Society, sperm cells may have a new purpose—to help treat gynecological diseases like cancer.

The problem with cancer treatment is often that it accosts the entire body, harming healthy cells as much as cancer cells for the sake of removing the tumor. Scientists are working with stem cells, bacteria, and even some viruses to find a way to deliver cancer treatment directly to malignant cells, sparing healthy tissue. One new mechanism being studied by researcher Mariana Medina-Sánchez in Dresden, Germany, is sperm.

Sperm are famous for their swimming power. In the experiment, Medina-Sánchez strapped little harnesses onto bovine sperm and, using magnets, directed them toward a cervical cancer tumor in vitro. The sperm not only reached the tumor, but the chemotherapy drugs (doxorubicin, a common one, was used), worked to eliminate 80 percent of cancer cells while harming barely any healthy ones.

More research is needed to test whether this could work in mammals, but the findings of this out-of-the-box thinking are promising.

For more tips on how to keep your yoni in tiptop shape, check out the latest on orgasmic meditation.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sperm-cells-could-be-used-to-treat-cervical-cancer

Your article and new folder have been saved!