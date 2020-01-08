Social Support Can Lead To Full Recovery Of Anxiety, Study Finds

More than 6.8 million adults experience persistent and excessive worry defined as generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). While there are a number of relaxation techniques and medications to help treat GAD, the factors related to recovery have been relatively unknown, until now.

A paper published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that full recovery from GAD is possible, and having at least one person to confide in was one of the strongest influences in improving mental health.

Researchers from The University of Toronto analyzed more than 2,000 Canadians with a history of GAD. Of the participants, 72% said they had been in recovery from the condition for at least one year and 40% were experiencing “excellent mental health.”