Social Media Is Making You Feel Lonely (Even If You Don't Think It Is)

Thanks to the Internet, it has never been easier to connect with people all over the world. Want to find other people who are questioning their gender identity or who are also struggling with cystic acne? Living far away from your significant other or important friends? There are literally apps for that now (and people are using them). It just take a quick search on Instagram or Google to find people anywhere on the planet with similar interests and struggles

Yet, even though the digital era has theoretically made us more connected, we have never been more disconnected from one another. In fact, despite the increasingly widespread use of the internet and social media, the percentage of Americans who feel lonely has increased from 20 percent in the 1980s to a shocking 40 percent in the present day. And social media isn't necessarily helping: Some studies have shown an alarming association between feelings of loneliness and excessive social media usage.

Given that loneliness is a huge public health concern—one that can contribute even more strongly to premature death than obesity or smoking—we have an obligation to ourselves and one another to stay as connected as possible.