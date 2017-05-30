The Unexpected Benefit Of Exercise We All Need Right Now

Have you ever been to a yoga class where everyone is constantly refreshing their Instagram, responding to texts, and checking email to see if they're missing anything urgent at the office? If so, it's probably time to find a new yoga studio. For most people, yoga is the one time of day when they have no choice but to store their phone in their bag for an hour or more. For once, it seems like any urgent calls, emails, or texts can wait.

This phenomenon is hardly limited to yoga classes. You'll rarely see phones lighting up in popular cycling studios like SoulCycle, Swerve, and Flywheel, and you can't exactly focus on the latest photos in your Instagram feed when you're in the middle of a sweat-soaked run. So on top of the benefits you're already getting from regular exercise—decreased anxiety, increased flexibility, a stronger heart and lungs, to name a few—you're getting another huge advantage: a much-needed technology break.

Here's what you need to know about taking a smartphone break in the name of exercise.