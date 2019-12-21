So You Want A Healthier Gut? An RD Tells You Where To Start

"I start with the microbiome," Nielsen said. "I start with cleaning up [the] diet."

A healthy diet is nuanced and often misunderstood. "Our vision of health is often just...put some vegetables on your plate...have some chicken... have a little salad beside it," Nielsen said. "We're not eating the legumes. We don't know what to do with them, how to cook them. We're not eating those nuts and seeds on a regular basis."

Generalities in healthy eating exist. For example, everyone should eat a diet of balanced, whole foods, but the specifics within those meal plans should be individualized.

"We're all completely unique, and we have unique physiologies, and health profiles," she said. "It is about doing the basics and moving down that anti-inflammatory pathway, but there's always customization."

When people eat simple or small meals, they later rely on convenient snack foods to feel fuller. Even healthier snack food options tend to lack the necessary vitamins and minerals that hearty vegetables or legumes would, according to Nielsen.

"A healthy, satisfying meal should include 80% plants. Whatever you do with the other 20% is your own business," Nielsen said regarding plant versus animal proteins.

Aside from protein, two nutrients she emphasized for gut health were fiber and magnesium, which are both useful for regularity (aka healthy pooping). "Fiber...is fermented by the microbiome, and that actually decreases chronic inflammation," Nielsen said. "And magnesium is a big one, particularly for that gut-brain connection."