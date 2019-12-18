Researchers analyzed the blood work of 385,292 healthy participants to determine whether they were at high, intermediate, or low risk of developing cardiovascular problems. They then developed a sleep score ranging from zero to five (five being the best sleep).

"We wanted to test whether the relation between sleep scores and cardiovascular outcomes was different according to the genetic risk," lead author Lu Qi, M.D., Ph.D., said in a news release. "This is the first time this has been done."

These participants were tracked for 8.5 years, and in that time they reported more than 7,000 cases of stroke and heart disease.

People with a sleep score of five reduced their risk of cardiovascular disease by 35%, and they were 34% less likely to have heart disease and stroke than people with sleep scores of zero and one.

These results proved that high-quality sleep played a role in reducing cardio and cerebrovascular risks, even if they were at risk genetically. "In addition, we found that people with a low genetic risk could lose this inherent protection if they had a poor sleep pattern," Qi said.

Taking this information into account, the researchers determined that more than one-tenth of heart disease and stroke accidents could have been prevented if patients experienced higher quality sleep.