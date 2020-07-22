It's Too Hot For Heavy Creams — Keep Skin Hydrated With This Supplement

In the heat of the summer, there’s little less appealing than a heavy cream or thick oil (well, at least for skin care fans). Just thinking about slathering on a dense, butter-like face lotion and then stepping outside in the midday sun and humidity? Enough to make you put down the jar and slowly back away.

Of course, this summer brings its own set of summer skin care issues, namely masks. Masks can cause irritation and breakouts due to rubbing, as well as because they create a humid environment that gets trapped under the cloth. (It’s been dubbed “maskne” if you are curious.) One of the common tips that many suggest is to skip heavy foundation and creams, as they are more occlusive in nature.

So what’re we to do? Of course, you can make a topical swap here-and-there, but for some of us, a liquid-light lotion or serum might not cut it hydration-wise. So here’s a non-stuffy, yet skin-hydrating, alternative you may be missing: skin supplements.