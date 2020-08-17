One way to encourage skin rejuvenation is through improving cellular energy. Logically it makes sense: Energetic cells are vibrant, healthy cells. One of the most effective ways of encouraging cellular energy is through mindbodygreen's nr+ thanks to its star ingredient, nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR is a form of vitamin B3 that, when ingested, converts to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning.

Levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, as well as through damage from lifestyle habits, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. This is particularly true in the deterioration of our mitochondria—the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy.

Seems that you'd want to keep those mitochondria healthy, no? When you take an NR supplement, research shows that you are better able to support and enhance NAD+ levels in the body, making you look and feel more energetic.* (Don't take our word for it; reviewers say so too.)

It doesn't stop there, however; nr+ also contains skin-supporting actives like rhodiola, phytoceramides, and astaxanthin.* Rhodiola is a potent adaptogen to neutralize oxidative stress (a common trigger for aging skin that's also more common in the summer).* Astaxanthin is an antioxidant that's particularly effective at fighting photodamage.* And phytoceramides help enhance skin barrier function.*