Time For A Skin Care Reset: This Supplement Can Rejuvenate Skin Cells

August 17, 2020 — 2:39 AM

As the summer days wean and fall becomes a distinct reality, often people take this time as something of a revamp or new beginning. Credit it to "back-to-school" vibes that never seem to go away (even if, yes, back-to-school looks different this year). It's a fresh dive into new goals and a nod to the idea that summer's carefree adventures are perhaps coming to a close.

And for skin care fans, it means a skin care reset. And there's actually a real reason you may consider doing this: Summer, with all its outdoor glory and sun-splashed days, does make for some unintended skin woes. 

Why you should always consider doing a skin care reset this time of year. 

As good as it is to get some vitamin D and be out and about in the summer (for our moods, at the very least), without diligent upkeep all that UV exposure can do some serious damage. In fact, the sun is the largest contributor to premature aging, as it breaks down collagen, causes pigmentation issues (i.e., sun spots), and even damages DNA.

And while you can't reverse sun damage fully (take this as a reminder to reapply your SPF), you can mitigate its effects on the skin. You do this by tending to the surface level with topicals as well as going internal with skin-supporting nutrients. Allow us to explain the latter. 

How to enhance skin cell function.

One way to encourage skin rejuvenation is through improving cellular energy. Logically it makes sense: Energetic cells are vibrant, healthy cells. One of the most effective ways of encouraging cellular energy is through mindbodygreen's nr+ thanks to its star ingredient, nicotinamide riboside (NR).* NR is a form of vitamin B3 that, when ingested, converts to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. 

Levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, as well as through damage from lifestyle habits, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. This is particularly true in the deterioration of our mitochondria—the power plants in our cells that turn our food and oxygen into energy.

Seems that you'd want to keep those mitochondria healthy, no? When you take an NR supplement, research shows that you are better able to support and enhance NAD+ levels in the body, making you look and feel more energetic.* (Don't take our word for it; reviewers say so too.) 

It doesn't stop there, however; nr+ also contains skin-supporting actives like rhodiola, phytoceramides, and astaxanthin.* Rhodiola is a potent adaptogen to neutralize oxidative stress (a common trigger for aging skin that's also more common in the summer).* Astaxanthin is an antioxidant that's particularly effective at fighting photodamage.* And phytoceramides help enhance skin barrier function.*

The takeaway.

There are real reasons you should consider a skin care reset come end of summer. And yes, a revamp can include topicals—you can also better support skin function with supplements.

