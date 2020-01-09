Find a place you can comfortably lie on your back. (If there's nowhere you can do this in your office, you can always wait until you get home.)

Bend your knees so your feet are flat on the floor about hip-width apart and your fingertips can slightly graze the backs of your heels. From there, keeping your chin slightly tucked, press your feet into the floor and send your hips up to the ceiling on an inhale.

Bringing awareness to the point where your glutes meet your hamstrings; the motion of squeezing the backs of the legs will allow you to push your hips higher. Imagine there's a string pulling them both up! Remember to keep your core stable and your knees in line with your hips so everything stays in alignment.

Hold for about 15 seconds, then on an exhale, lower back down slowly. We recommend doing three sets of bridge for 15 seconds each.