I am married to a veteran and have been for seven years, and for those who speak military, that is equal to six moves and two deployments. And out of those seven years, I spent about five coasting through my days, fully distracted and unconsciously numb to the extreme sacrifice my husband and his compatriots were making.

Even as a military spouse, I was guilty of mindlessness. If I could walk around every day not noticing the people who served, who like the veterans of the past wear their own flair—a Ranger tab tattoo on his shoulder, a KIA bracelet for his friend around his wrist, dog tags clicking around his neck—there must be others like me out there who were too caught up to pause for a moment and reflect on what these symbols represent. Like many people, I've made the mistake of forgetting one simple truth: that the privileges I am blessed with in America do not come without a price tag. Someone, somewhere, is making grave sacrifices so that I can live my life as I will. Talk about a shock wave of gratitude like a punch in the gut.

When we met in 2008, Bryan caught my eye because he could speak to things my international relations degree never taught me. He painted pictures with his words of the scenery in the mountains in Afghanistan and the sounds on the streets of Baghdad. He told me about parachuting out of airplanes and sitting with tribal leaders. Back then, I knew Bryan was employed by the Army and wore a green beret, but what I didn't know was why anyone would willingly sign up to do his job. Why would someone choose to travel to distant places, away from their family, friends, and sometimes careers, for months or years at a time? Yet, as our relationship grew, so, too, did my understanding of the depth of his character. This man wasn't running away from anything but was running toward his purpose. He was living his life in service to others.

"De oppresso liber," he would say, "to liberate the oppressed."

Imagine your own life for a moment. Who do you serve? Are there ways you can serve others just as a veteran has served you? How can you live your life with impact?

Lately, I've been thinking about whether I could ever walk a mile in his combat boots. Could I ever shift my consciousness and commit my life to a greater good, through selfless service? Could I give up my routines, my sense of security, my everyday comforts? Could I hug my family goodbye, knowing that hug might be our last? The veterans of today, like the man in my home, saw things I will never see, heard sounds I will never hear, trained for operations known and unknown, went to lands I will never touch, used their body, mind, and spirit to defend our shores, to keep us safe and free. Could I walk a mile in those shoes? What might it be like to view life through a veteran's lens, living by the credo "If not me, then who?" To immerse myself in an overseas deployment, for up to 13 months, risking injury, being without my children, my husband, my parents, my friends, while facing peril head-on. How does one even mentally prepare for something that major? My answer: I do not know. But I do know this: I am forever grateful, and I am eternally indebted to the people who stood up and said, "Send me."

It is true that a great divide of understanding exists between veterans and the average American. Perhaps a daily dose of mindfulness and a pinch of unconditional gratitude is the best prescription to fuse the rift.

So spend today thanking a veteran, or better yet, get to know a veteran. Like me, I think you will find yourself basking in awe for those who live life in service to others and filled with waves of gratitude for sacrifices made. To veterans, of all ages, genders, and creeds, thank you for your service to me, to my family, and to our country. Thank you for your sacrifice of quality time at night with your spouse, of holidays, births, and deaths. Today, as I think of and laud our military veterans both young and old, I inhale the peace and safety all around me and exhale gratitude.

Inhale peace. Exhale gratitude.