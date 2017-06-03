If $$ Is Stressing You Out, This Simple 7-Step Plan Is Exactly What You Need

This is an idea my father planted in my brain when I was a young man that I have never stopped thinking about. As my dad saw it, the ultimate legacy would be a family bank—a source of funds for housing and education that might be available for many generations. I may never have enough money to establish a family bank, but that idea still gives every long-term financial decision I make a sense of purpose and pulls me through the dark and difficult times that we all inevitably face. I might actually buy less house, or less car, or take less vacation, or make other trade-offs to make these big ideas happen for my family and my legacy. What legacy do you want to leave? Having a sense of purpose can be helpful for your well-being but especially for your finances. It helps bring priorities into perspective.

Let your life's vision act as your personal finance decision anchor. It can remind you what you are supposed to be doing whenever you’re tempted to spend money on something that isn’t in your plan, or when every fiber of your being is stressed about the state of the world, and you want to take all your money and run. When fear or greed grips you, or the desire for a new toy, private school, or fancy new electric car overwhelms your wiser self, your vision can remind you of what is important and bring you back to the trade-offs you SAID you wanted to make to get the outcomes you know are important to you.

The road from HERE to THERE is easier when you’ve planned your route.

