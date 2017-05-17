5 Signs You Need A Social Media Detox, Stat

I know, it's a lot of questions to consider. No matter what your answers are, the intention behind them is to get you to take a nice, clean look at the impact or, your relationship to, and the amount of time you are spending on your social media platforms. To some, social media is a big part of your job. I get it. I’m part of that group. In fact, being an influencer was something that started to weigh on my heart rather than uplift it. I felt so much pressure to be perfect. To say the right thing. To get more likes and comments than I did with the last photo. It started to make me feel worse about myself and my value.

To others, being on social media is their go-to for community, fun, and connecting, but even still there can sometimes be a negative backlash of judgment, cruelty, and berating of others.

If you are someone who currently feels balanced, has fun and gets aligned when you’re on social media, that’s awesome. If you’re like me and the others and feel exhausted, overwhelmed, insecure, at times a little depressed, perhaps more judgmental of others than you'd like, or if you’re simply spending too much precious time on social media, then let’s take a deeper look.