10 Signs Your Stress Is Out Of Control + How To Fix It
Everyday stress can elicit the body's stress response and become harmful over time if too pronounced. From headaches to increasing your risk of disease (largely a result of the bad habits stress causes such as eating junk food, not getting enough sleep, and not moving enough), long-term, chronic stress wreaks havoc on both your mind and body.
Here are a few red flag symptoms when it comes to chronic stress and some ideas on how to deal with them safely and holistically.
10 signs that it's time to do something about your stress levels:
1. You constantly have back pain.
Barring any physical injury, if your back and shoulders always feel tight, it may be caused by chronic stress. That's because according to the American Psychological Association (APA), chronic stress causes muscles to be in a constant state of guardedness, leading to tension and pain if there's no conscious release or effort to relax the muscles.
2. You suffer frequent headaches.
Everything in the body is connected, and it's this muscle tension that can also lead to both tension headaches and migraines. If you carry your stress in your shoulders or neck as opposed to your back, you may be more prone to dealing with headaches.
3. You feel short of breath.
Stress and your respiratory system are directly linked to one another. This means that if you are otherwise healthy and having trouble breathing, it could be because you need to implement relaxation and breathing techniques in order to help your airflow move more freely.
4. Your asthma attacks are picking up.
Research published in Thorax found that chronic stress can cause more asthma attacks in those who deal with the condition. Stress can also make you more susceptible to upper respiratory illnesses like the common cold due to its ability to compromise your immune system.
5. You start breaking out...a lot.
In a study published in Clinical, Cosmetic, and Investigational Dermatology that looked at 144 sixth-year female med students, researchers discovered that severity of stress directly correlated with severity of acne. One of the driving factors behind this is that stress increases the hormone cortisol in your body, and this, in turn, ramps up your skin's oil production, causing you to break out more.
6. You start to experience tummy troubles.
Depending on the person, this could mean you're spending way too much time in the bathroom or you find yourself plugged up, unable to go at all. In the case of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), an intestinal condition that causes belly pain, gas, diarrhea, and/or constipation, stress suppresses corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF), a hormone regulator of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal system and this can lead to bowel dysfunction as well as a gut microbiome imbalance.
7. You frequently forget things.
Going through the day among a trail of Post-its to remember certain things isn't just a sign you have a lot on your to-do list. Chronic stress can impair your memory by reducing the amount of dopamine that reaches the prefrontal cortex (PFC), which is the part of the brain responsible for some memory as well as decision making and personality behaviors. Lack of dopamine can affect PFC functioning and thus make you more likely to be forgetful.
8. You hit the sheets to sleep (and only sleep).
Chronic stress can actually lower your libido. A study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found women dealing with chronic stress were dealing with a two-pronged issue: psychological (feeling more distracted and less connected) and hormonal (the rise of the stress hormone cortisol led to less sexual arousal).
9. You start gaining weight like crazy.
Yes, stress may cause you to nibble on junk you know you shouldn't be eating, but even if you generally stick to a healthy diet, you may find the scale creeping up for no apparent reason. Researchers from Stanford discovered that chronic stress may speed up the rate fat cells are formed in the body by increasing glucocorticoid levels, a steroid-type of hormone. Too much glucocorticoids in the body for a prolonged period of time boosts fat-cell production at a higher rate than normal.
10. You can’t fall asleep.
The constant cortisol dump that happens in your body as a result of chronic stress can prevent you from getting enough sleep at night. This can put you on a bit of a sleep-stress hamster wheel, as the APA found stress increases when the quality and length of sleep decreases.
How to manage your chronic stress.
There are a number of tools you can utilize to help get your stress levels under control. For starters, a few minutes a day of meditation can help you de-stress and center yourself to cope with what the day throws your way. Full-spectrum hemp oil is a good source of cannabidiol (CBD) as well as other beneficial cannabinoids and can help manage the physiological symptoms of stress.* Eating certain stress-easing foods can also reduce your cortisol production while boosting your immune system, an important part in battling stress and its effects on your health.
Deep breathing can also help train the body to return to a more relaxed state, while talk therapy or counseling can help pinpoint the cause of your chronic stress and teach you coping mechanisms like visualization to help deal with future situations that may spark stress.
Chronic stress isn't something that should be ignored, so knowing the telltale signs that your stress is getting out of control can be beneficial for both your mental and overall health.