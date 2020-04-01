If you spent a significant amount of your adolescent years outdoors or you’ve neglected wearing SPF altogether, chances are you may start to notice tiny brown spots, similar to freckles, pop up on your complexion. You know those annoying brown spots that seemed to magically appear overnight? Yep, those are likely sun spots. Campbell says sun spots can start to appear as early as your teenage years and into your twenties. So does board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., “Those freckles may conjure up good memories of a fun vacation but make no mistake of what they really are: evidence that your skin was unprotected in the sun and putting your skin and DNA in harm's way.”

Board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D., says sunspots appear from lack of protecting your skin from sun exposure, but can become more apparent as you age. “Once you enter your 40s, you’ll see signs of cumulative sun damage appear in the form of fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots, blotchiness and discoloration,” she says. But by taking care of your skin you can slow down the appearance of these spots and reduce the amount that pop up in the future.