Social restrictions have forced us all to stop, look, and listen to what's going on inside our four walls. The slower pace has brought us "home" in greater connection to our bodies, AKA the soul's address here on Earth. Whether we consciously chose it or not, it seems that the human race was in desperate need of a year of internal reflection. For some, this deep inquiry has churned up isolation or loneliness. For others, buried conflicts turned our spaces into battlegrounds, forcing honesty among relatives, lovers, and roommates like never before.

Mercury's retrograde, which has gotten such a bad rap, might just be the blessing we all need in 2020. This forced timeout is best used for all "re" activities, like reexamining, reviewing, rewinding, and renewing. Consider this retrograde a hall pass to step back, draw into our shells, and take stock of our inner worlds.

What's happening on the homefront, in our immediate neighborhoods, and with the people we've known since back in the day? As the conversation of racial equity resounds around the globe, and Pride Month is celebrated, people are processing the pain of oppression while others are awakening to painful realizations about their role in upholding broken systems. Mercury's backspin through Cancer will bring more revelations about long-held beliefs within family systems that are ready to shift, transform, or be celebrated loud and proud.

Cancer is associated with the archetypal mother. How well do we care for ourselves? Do we know how to self-soothe when we are upset? Can we dress our own wounds? For some people, Mercury's backspin will reveal the opposite: Where do we pull back and get passive-aggressive instead of asking directly for what we need? Have we resorted to pouting or punishing or sullen silent treatments to make a point?

Yes, this could get messy. We recommend gathering a small (three- to four-person) support group during this three-week cycle. Set up a regularly scheduled call—even a daily check-in—where you simply share your feelings, cry together, hold space. Do this without offering unsolicited advice. While Mercury is retrograde in Cancer, we need our feelings to be validated in a healthy way. And that means to simply allow them to be heard by people who "get" us.

Mercury's retrograde through Cancer is NOT the time to make any sudden moves, especially when it comes to our homes, family relationships, or inner circle friends. But if a particular relationship is charged to the point where you simply cannot support or hear each other, taking some space (at least until July 12, when Mercury turns direct) would be a good idea.

Here's how your zodiac sign can cope in the potential crosshairs of the summer 2020 Mercury retrograde.