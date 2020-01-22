Looking For Healthier Mexican-American Food? Siete (Once Again) Has Your Back

If dietary restrictions have ever gotten in the way of Taco Tuesday—or tacos any day of the week for that matter—you're in luck.

Siete Family Foods, a favorite for healthy, non-GMO Mexican-American foods, just announced they're putting out some new products. And the best part? They're all soy- and gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and made with avocado oil, so they're a great choice if food sensitivities are making it harder to eat your favorite foods.

Among some of the new products, Siete has announced enchilada sauces, taco seasoning, new chip flavors, and grain-free tortillas. Here's what you can expect to see in stores around the U.S. soon.