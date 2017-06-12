I Hated Running, Then I Decided To Run Every Day For 3 Months. Here's What Happened

Yes, you read that right—every single day! During my first run, something magical happened. I wore my old oversize Bose headphones, stepped outside, and let my legs take off.

As I was jogging toward a man and woman wearing matching mustard yellow jumpsuits, the man flashed me a huge smile and gave me two thumbs up. It was as if he knew it was my first time out there in a while and he wanted to send me positive vibes. I smiled back, and that gave me the push to keep going.

From that day forward, I ran 2 miles every morning. Me, the girl who hated running, was running every single day. Some days were challenging and I had to motivate myself to keep going while other days it felt like a breeze. I began to look forward to my morning runs and the amazing way they made me feel.