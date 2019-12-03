Both working out and eating protein naturally help the body generate protein within muscles, which helps condition them over time. For many, that is precisely the desired effect of working out: getting stronger through muscle conditioning. So if that's your goal, you might want to rethink hopping in a cold tub.

"Everyone exercising, whether they be weekend warriors or elite athletes, wants to get the most out of their workouts," says one author of the study, Cas Fuchs, Ph.D. "Our research doesn't discount cold-water immersion altogether but does suggest that if the athlete aims to repair and/or build their muscle, perhaps they should reconsider using ice baths."

Now, if you're trying to improve your fitness performance or build muscle but your body is in need of some relief, have no fear. There are lots of ways to help yourself recover after a workout that don't involve ice, like foam rolling and eating certain anti-inflammatory foods. Practicing yoga is a great ice-free option as well—just make sure to take it easy if you're super sore. Not only will it feel good to stretch your tight muscles, but improving your flexibility can help prevent injuries and boost your performance.

Bottom line: If leg day really has you aching, it's OK to take an ice bath every once in a while. But if you're serious about building muscle, it shouldn't be your go-to for recovery.