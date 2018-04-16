Help! Should You Eat Before You Work Out? A Fasting & Fitness Expert Explains

Knowing all this, it's easy to assume that you should never eat before a workout. That's not true either! It's important to mix it up so you aren't always fasting before you hit the gym, sidewalk, or pool. If you know the workout is going to be more intense and cardiovascular-based, I suggest consuming carbohydrates two to three hours before to help with performance and to prevent low blood sugar, which can cause dizziness and nausea.

In addition, issues can arise with fasted training when combined with very low carb diets. The problem with combining fasted training and low carb diets is that you can decrease the body’s ability to utilize carbohydrates. Ultimately, the goal should be "metabolic flexibility," that is, to prime the body to use both carbs and fat when it needs to. That's why it's important to eat more carbs on training days to help replenish your glycogen stores, which get depleted with high-intensity exercise. But if you aren't training, you aren't using up your glycogen stores so you don't need as many carbs, and therefore, excess carbs are likely to get stored as fat.

Don’t try to do everything at once; slowly incorporate fasted training into your less intense sessions, and be strategic with your carbohydrate intake. You should be eating more carbohydrates on your training days and less on your rest days. Fasted exercise is not a magic pill for weight loss, but it can be an effective tool to implement into your training schedule to improve the efficiency of your body’s ability to use fat for energy. In the long term, this can mean a reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

Is there anything you can consume before a workout? I like to have a strong green tea or black coffee right before my workout. I use caffeine as a performance enhancer, meaning I am very sensitive to its effects. I don’t generally consume it at any other time.

Metabolic flexibility is super important when it comes to maintaining your happy weight. Here's how to reset your body to burn more fat.