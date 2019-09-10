Should You Do Cardio Before Or After Weights?

If gaining strength is your goal, you'll want to venture into the weight room before the cardio area. At the start of your training session, you will have more energy, more available glycogen, and more mental stamina than you will at the end of your workout. If you were to perform a leg day, for example, after running 10 kilometers, chances are you'll need to use lower weights, take longer rest periods, and perhaps do a lower training volume overall due to fatigue. That becomes a nonissue when the leg workout is prioritized and completed prior to running.

If you're heading to the gym with weight loss as a goal, you may want to consider doing your strength training first. When trying to reach your healthy weight, you'll most likely be eating in a deficit in addition to your physical activity. This makes resistance training very important in order to conserve as much lean mass as possible while losing weight. The end goal is to lose fat tissue and preserve muscle mass to keep your metabolism high.