Face coverings are not necessarily meant to protect the person wearing them but to protect the people around them.

"The reason behind wearing a mask is that masks prevent the spread of respiratory droplets from person to person, which may contain the virus," says integrative medicine physician Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH. "There is lots of good research to support this over the past few months from studies done in many parts of the world." These respiratory droplets can spread when a person coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

Based on that information, face masks should be worn when a person is within 6 feet of another person who lives outside of their household. This is especially true when social distancing guidelines are hard to maintain, including outdoors in a crowded park, on a running trail, or in a parking lot.