To Medicate Or Not: 6 Real People Share Their Experience With Psychiatric Drugs

"Senior spring of college, I had the rug pulled out from under me in a number of ways all at the same time: I was retiring as a former D1 athlete and having an identity crisis of not being an athlete; I had a major relationship breakup and friends turn their backs on me; and no job lined up post-graduation (it was spring 2009 and the Great Recession was well underway)—not to mention submitting thesis research papers and graduation. It all came down in a crashing wave of generalized anxiety and moderate depression that was affecting my sleep. I was lucky to be at a small liberal arts school that put mental health first and provided counseling, treatment, and therapy to all students on campus. As a self-aware adult and psychology major, I did seek help pretty early on and met with a psychiatrist who recommended weekly counseling and medication (Wellbutrin and Klonopin). I felt like I’d failed in a way by seeking help and needing medication, but I also felt triumphant in realizing I needed help and taking that step. I eventually found yoga and meditation and a regular sleep schedule as part of a healthy lifestyle, positive relationships in friends and partners, family support, and eventually a dog (the best positive life force to have in a home!).

"I eventually stopped taking medication after about 1.5 years as I had new tools and resources and was feeling good. Yoga and movement and meditation are all really, really beneficial for me, but I’ve recently started taking medication for anxiety again as stressors at work, life, and personal were snowballing to feel overwhelming. I’m also in the market for a new therapist and psychiatrist because in my book—building a team is always a good idea for problem-solving. I think medication is an incredibly personal journey, and there’s no right answer for everyone. For me, I know that I have the tools to manage my generalized anxiety, but there are times when I need a bit of a reset with an assist from some medication. For me, medication can help me pump the breaks on the overwhelmingness that can come with anxiety, but it’s not the only solution for me." —Amelia, 30

Could it be right for you to avoid pharmaceutical drugs and trudge through, holding tight to meditation, therapy, and other techniques? Could it be right for you to simply head to the pharmacy to fill a prescription? Both decisions require the same amount of strength and courage.

