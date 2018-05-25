To Medicate Or Not: 6 Real People Share Their Experience With Psychiatric Drugs

"What I wish people realized about medication is that it’s not something you are tethered to taking for the rest of your life. It’s not supposed to make every past or future unfortunate event disappear, and it won’t. Medication is prescribed to help me, and anyone else, return to a prolonged, normal state of mind and being. When my life hit rock bottom, in the years following my dad’s death by cancer, my medication made me feel like myself again. I regained my energy and inner strength and reclaimed my life. I succeeded academically and professionally, overcame new obstacles, and fell in love. There are times when I still feel down, but I know these times are a part of my life—something that I want to overcome and am able to on my own.

"Someday soon I’ll start to gradually decrease my medication until I’m no longer taking it, because a time will come when it has served its purpose. I’ve already started considering it. Until then, I am living a happy and fulfilled life. If your depression, anxiety, or mental health has taken over your life in a way that strips you of who you are, I strongly recommend both trying the natural route and getting evaluated for a prescription medication.

"As for the social stigma surrounding mental health and medication—why are we still talking about this? It’s no one’s business what anyone is doing for their own well-being, and we do not have to justify or defend ourselves to anyone. Take care of yourself first. That’s more important than what anyone has to say about it." —Riley, 24