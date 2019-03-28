These Women May Have A Greater Risk For Dementia, New Study Finds

We're all about hormone and brain health and even better understanding the connection between the two. We know that women are more likely than men to develop dementia in their lifetime, and a new study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology suggests that shorter reproductive years and less exposure to the hormone estrogen could be a risk factor.

The research looked at women's reproductive years, the length of time between their first menstrual cycle and when they went through menopause, and whether or not they had a hysterectomy and compared this to the rate of dementia later in life.

They found that women who had their menstrual cycle at the age of 16 or later had a 23 percent increased risk of dementia than those who got their period at 13. As well as those who went through menopause before age 47 had a 19 percent increased risk of dementia compared to those who went through menopause at the same age or later.