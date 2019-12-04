Why Dealing With Sexism May Increase Women's Likelihood Of Depression

Like all forms of discrimination, sexism is an appearance-based prejudice. "Sexism is a form of oppression, based on an identity assigned to you at birth. To be disempowered, excluded, silenced, and harmed because of a dimension of who you are is incredibly depressing," Shadeen Francis, LMFT, a marriage and family therapist specializing in sex therapy and social justice, tells mindbodygreen. "If we remember that depression can be situational, sexism is a cultural context that can feel inescapable. This leads to depressive symptoms like hopelessness, fatigue, irritability, pervasive sadness, irritability, or suicidal ideation."

That hopelessness can be a big factor in why women who feel stuck in a continually sexist space might have higher rates of depression, explains Aimee Daramus, Psy.D.

"If you feel that no matter how hard you work or how well you do your job, you're still going to be defined by your [identity], that's likely to leave you feeling hopeless because there's no way to win, and [you feel] helpless to do anything about it," Daramus tells mbg. "If you do your job, get great performance reviews, but if you're being ignored or cut off during meetings, as many women still experience, that's reinforcing to you that your work doesn't matter. Worse, if you do excellent work, and a man gets a promotion, but you get hit on, that's just saying that his work matters, but yours doesn't."

These all-too-common scenarios can make it feel as if you're treading water while wave after wave hits you and pulls you under. "If you're in a situation where no matter how hard you work, your work won't be respected, it's going to be hard to motivate yourself. The exhaustion, sadness, and the tendency to isolate or spend a lot of time in bed makes sense if you don't feel that your effort is going to lead anywhere," Daramus says. "Once you're in that cycle of low motivation and low energy, it can be that much harder to pull yourself up out of a bad situation. If you're going to get catcalled a lot on the way to work, just walking down the street becomes a chore."

Unfortunately, sexist environments also make it harder for women to speak up against this mistreatment, further hurting their mental state as the waves continue to crash over them.

"Blame is also part of this," Daramus says. "If you're treated in a sexist way and you object, you can be blamed for causing trouble or not being a team player. If you grew up in a sexist atmosphere, your body and your emotions might know that you're not being treated right, but your mind can't identify what it is that bothers you. So you may have stomachaches and moodiness with no conscious explanation."