5 Ways To Avoid Getting Bored In Your Relationship 

Limit your time around people that take from you, whether it’s emotionally, mentally, or physically. If people are taking the best parts of you, what do you have left to bring home to your relationship? If you surround yourself with friends who don’t add value or growth to your life, then you may need to stop spending time with them.

For example, your friend who’s always dealing with a crisis wants you to invest your time and resources to help them. When you tell them what they can do differently so they don’t experience a crisis, they do the opposite. You’re left feeling frustrated and depleted.

Do this: What do you learn from your friends? How do they make your life better? Spend your time socializing with people that will enhance your life and challenge you to be your best self. This will help you feel alive and fresh, which will allow you to bring your best to your relationships. It’s hard to feel bored when you are enjoying your life both inside and outside the relationship.

You and your partner will change through the years because it’s a part of being a human. This will lead your relationships to change, too—but you get to decide if it will evolve. Do you grow together or apart? You have what it takes to boredom-proof your relationship with just a little bit of conscious effort, open dialogue, and dedicated time for play.