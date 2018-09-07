6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 7, 2018)

Several major hospital systems and philanthropies have teamed up to launch Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company that will market at least 14 common generic drugs that have been in short supply in recent years. The goal will be to combat the power of existing for-profit drug companies who monopolize the industry, keep prices high, and keep competitors out. The Civica Rx team represents more than 450 hospitals and will be governed by a board including Intermountain Healthcare and the Mayo Clinic, with over a hundred other health care companies currently trying to get in on the deal. The new company will seek FDA approval next year. (NPR)