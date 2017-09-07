5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 7, 2017)

On the surface, The Cooler Heads Coalition is a group of charities. But dig a little deeper, and you'll find that it's run by conservative climate change deniers who are not interested in putting their tax dollars toward saving our planet. So, when Trump decided to pull out of the Paris agreement earlier this year, this group had a lot to do with it. "He made the decision. We helped create the circumstances," said Cooler Heads Coalition leader Myron Ebell. "When you are persistent, good things can happen." (The Washington Post)