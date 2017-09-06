mindbodygreen

Close banner

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 6, 2017)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 6, 2017)

Photo by Tatjana Ristanic

September 6, 2017 — 9:05 AM

1. These trendy beverages have staying power.

According to Google's latest trend report, that is. Cold-brew beverages, infusions, kombucha, matcha, and premium water were all found to be sustained risers, meaning people's interest in the products continues to grow. (FoodDive)

2. A new species of plant or animal is reported from the Amazon every two days, and many of them are on the verge of extinction.

Between January 2014 and December 2015, 381 new species of wildlife were described in peer-reviewed scientific journals. This is the highest rate of discovery to date and suggests that we still have a lot to learn about the Amazon. WWF hopes that this discovery of unparalleled biodiversity will be a wake-up call to the governments of Amazon countries to the threats facing wildlife—namely deforestation. (Mongabay)

Article continues below

3. Taking your dog on trails is actually really bad for the environment.

Bad news, dog owners: As much as you love taking your dogs on your hikes with you, their presence could actually be harming the environment. Not only are dogs predators, which stresses out the wildlife, but their waste is pretty toxic too. It carries herbicides, insecticides, grease, and toxic chemicals, as well as a number of diseases. (Bloomberg)

4. A new study supports the claim that prostate screening can reduce prostate cancer deaths.

While previous studies found that prostate screenings either reduced prostate cancer deaths but increased the incidence of harmful or unnecessary interventions or that they didn't reduce death risk at all, a new study reanalyzed the data from these trials using three different mathematical models. When comparing death rates between men who had undergone screenings and men who hadn't, screenings appeared to reduce prostate cancer deaths by 25 to 32 percent. (NYT)

Article continues below

5. Sleep deprivation is hurting your relationship.

A recent study on 43 couples at Ohio State University showed that relationship issues were amplified in couples that got less sleep. “When people have slept less, it’s a little like looking at the world through dark glasses,” explained one of their experts. (NYT)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/september-6-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!